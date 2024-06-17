ELSBERRY, Mo. - Elsberry, Mo. Post 226 scored twice in the bottom of the fourth inning, and made both runs stand up as Elsberry held off the Alton Post 126 under-15 navy junior baseball team 2-1 in a game played at Elsberry's Legion ballpark.

The game was originally scheduled as a doubleheader but changed to a single game on Sunday.

Elsberry scored both of their runs in the home half of the fourth, with the young Legionnaires countering with a run in the fifth, but there would be no further scoring as Post 226 took the narrow win.

Riley Cox led Alton with two hits, while Ian Lamb had a hit and the club's only RBI on the day, and Hayden Schepers also had a hit. Tyler Powell went all the way on the mound, allowing two runs, one earned, while walking two and striking out four.

The young Legionnaires will be on the road this week, playing in a Prep Baseball Report showcase event at Saint Louis University's ballpark on Wednesday, with the opponent and start time to be announced, then play a District 22 game against Trenton at Trenton Community Park on Friday at 7 p.m. Alton then plays Highland at Glik Park June 26, also at 7 p.m., then play Breese 2 at Northside Park in Breese June 27 at 6 p.m.

