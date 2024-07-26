ELSAH - Elsah resident Rhonda Brown is set to reprise her award-winning role in "Red Hot Patriot: The wit of Molly Ivins" at this year's STL Fringe Festival, scheduled for August 12-18. Brown stars as Molly Ivins, the renowned 6-foot-tall Texan reporter known for her sharp political commentary and liberal stance.

Brown's performance as Ivins, who passed away in 2007 at the age of 62 after battling cancer, has been widely acclaimed. Ivins made a significant impact on American journalism with her incisive humor and bold political critiques. Her career included stints at prominent publications such as the Houston Chronicle, the Texas Observer, the New York Times, the Dallas Times Herald, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Ivins' syndicated column reached more than 300 newspapers, and she authored over 10 books.

The play, which captures Ivins' indomitable spirit and colorful take on national politics, has received praise for its authentic portrayal. "Rhonda Brown plays Ivins in what amounts to a one-woman show. Carrying the entire show is a huge responsibility for any actor, but Brown nails it. She becomes Ivins on the stage. She has the Texas accent, the piss and the vinegar, and the comic timing to pull off Ivins. Standing ovations are all too common, but Brown gets one here for bringing Ivins to life. This standing ovation was sincere, immediate, and well earned," noted The Denver Post.

In addition to her acting career, Brown owns a massage therapy business in downtown Alton, located in the Old Cracker Factory Building at 211 E. Broadway. She can also be found bartending at State Street Market on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Having moved to Elsah two years ago, Brown lives with her husband Steve and their dog Lola. She is also set to appear in the upcoming production of Vintage Voices in Alton.

Brown expressed her excitement about participating in the St. Louis Fringe Festival, stating that it is an honor to bring Molly Ivins' legacy to life once again

