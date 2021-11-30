ELSAH - Township Officials are sponsoring a Santa Visit for children at the Elsah Community Building located at 14690 Fessler Road in Dow from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The Elsah Township is located at the corner of Illinois Route 3 and Fessler Road in Dow.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We are just a little bit south of the 109 and Route 3 Grafton cutoff," Elsah Township Supervisor Allen Davenport said. "We will have a drive-thru Santa visit so as to protect the participants from COVID-19.

"We will have Goodie Bags for each child. We will ask for canned food donations so we can help stock the Jersey Township food bank. This facility serves the county and anyone that is in need. We have done this in the past with great success. We skipped last year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Any help with the event is appreciated."

https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/dow/elsah-township-building/6454298/

More like this: