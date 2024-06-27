ELSAH - Centenary University awarded degrees to 348 graduates at its 149th commencement, which was held as three separate in-person ceremonies presided over by President Dale Caldwell, Ed.D., on the University’s Hackettstown, N.J. campus. Two of the ceremonies recognized graduates who earned associate and undergraduate degrees, while a third event showcased academic accomplishments of master’s and doctoral graduates.

They were among the first class of graduates in the world to earn a Master of Arts in Happiness Studies. Graduating from Illinois were:

Chicago - Whitney Wise, Master of Arts in Happiness Studies

Elsah - Sandra Pellerano, Master of Arts in Happiness Studies

ABOUT CENTENARY UNIVERSITY

