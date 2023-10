Elmer D. Jennings Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Years of Service: 1940 - 1945 Year of Death: 1962 Branch: Navy War: World War II, Japanese Theater Medal Earned: Medal for Japanese Theater Message: Not sure of my dad's rank of what he did as I was only 6 years old when he passed away. Submitted By: Rodger Jennings Print Version Submit your Tribute