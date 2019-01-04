MARYVILLE - Chelsea Cooper and Justin Cooper had a New Year’s Day they will never forget with the birth of daughter Ellowyn Ray Cooper at 12:16 a.m. at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Chelsea said she started pushing around 11:58 p.m. and it didn’t take long for her daughter to be born.

“I might have had it right at midnight, but we waited for the doctor to get situated before I pushed again,” Chelsea said.

Chelsea said she carried her daughter to 40 weeks, which is considered full term.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Having her on New Year’s Day is a big gift,” Chelsea said. “We are already starting to plan next New Year’s Eve and Ellowyn’s first birthday party.”

Chelsea said she couldn’t have been more pleased with Anderson Hospital’s staff in the process and the doctors who worked with her.

“Every nurse that I have seen in the OBGYN Unit was super friendly,” she said. “They all also answered all my questions. I could not have asked for a better pregnancy. Everything could not have gone better from day one.”

Chelsea said she was scared of the possible pain involved in childbirth.

“My mom always told me when you meet the right guy, you will want to have children,” she said. “I got married four years ago and hit 30 and went into baby fever. Now I can’t stop holding her.”

More like this: