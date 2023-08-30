ROXANA - “I think he’s going to be a force this year," Roxana head football coach Wade DeVries said about one of his star running backs, junior Andruw Ellis.

He said that after a 27-0 win over the Jerseyville Panthers in Roxana's home-opener last Friday, a game that Ellis scored four rushing touchdowns.

Ellis ran in scores of 23, 60, 58, and 68 yards en route to finishing with 305 yards total on the night. That was enough to break a 34-year record set back in 1989 by Jon Hardy. He used 29 carries to get 304 yards.

Ellis got to 305 yards with 12 carries and now holds the program record.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

For his achievement on the field, Andruw Ellis is a Midwest Members Credit Union Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

"We knew going in that the jet sweep was going to be open, and we just kept on running it, same with our criss-cross play," Ellis said after the game. "We didn't have to make any adjustments really, just kept on running it."

A season ago, Ellis was getting varsity minutes but wasn't necessarily one of the Shells' go-to guys. This season he was turned from wide receiver into more of a running back.

"I'm just getting the ball more, getting more involved in the offense," he said.

Ellis also shows off his tremendous speed on the track each Spring.

More like this: