Elliott Pearson
November 5, 2018 11:51 AM November 5, 2018 3:23 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Elliott Pearson
Hometown: Alton, IL
Years of Service: 1943-1946
Date of Death: Nov. 10, 2013
Branch: US Army
Rank: T4
War: World War II, New Guinea and Phillippines
Medals and Honors: Bronze Star for New Guinea Campaign, Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon
Mr. Pearson was a long-time teacher, coach, and administrator at Alton Unit #11.
Submitted By: John Pearson