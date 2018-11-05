Name: Elliott Pearson

Hometown: Alton, IL

Years of Service: 1943-1946

Date of Death: Nov. 10, 2013

Branch: US Army

Rank: T4

War: World War II, New Guinea and Phillippines

Medals and Honors: Bronze Star for New Guinea Campaign, Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon

Mr. Pearson was a long-time teacher, coach, and administrator at Alton Unit #11.

Submitted By: John Pearson

 