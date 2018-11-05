Elliott Pearson Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Elliott Pearson Hometown: Alton, IL Years of Service: 1943-1946 Date of Death: Nov. 10, 2013 Branch: US Army Rank: T4 War: World War II, New Guinea and Phillippines Medals and Honors: Bronze Star for New Guinea Campaign, Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon Mr. Pearson was a long-time teacher, coach, and administrator at Alton Unit #11. Submitted By: John Pearson Print Version Submit your Tribute