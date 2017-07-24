Ella Nichole Lott
July 24, 2017 10:10 AM
Name: Ella Nichole Lott
Parents: Amanda and Paul Lott of Godfrey
Birth weight: 7 lbs 14 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 1:04 AM
Date: July 16, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Anthony (18); Xavier (14); Ava (6); London (1)
Grandparents: Kathy & Mike Tilton, Godfrey; Marcia & Chris Deuel, Dow;
Mark Lott, Alton