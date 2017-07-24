Name: Ella Nichole Lott

Parents: Amanda and Paul Lott of Godfrey

Birth weight: 7 lbs 14 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 1:04 AM

Date: July 16, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Anthony (18); Xavier (14); Ava (6); London (1)

Grandparents: Kathy & Mike Tilton, Godfrey; Marcia & Chris Deuel, Dow;

Mark Lott, Alton

 