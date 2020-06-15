Name: Ella Grace Echols

Parents: Alexis Hogg, Blic Echols Jr.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth weight: 6 pounds 11 oz

Birth length: 17.5 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: 06/05/2020

Time: 6:17 a.m.

Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital

Grandparents: Bob and Sarah Echols of East Alton, Donny and Angel Reed of Jerseyville

Siblings: Brothers: Landen Admire, Kolton Echols Sisters: Bryleigh Admire

 