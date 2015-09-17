Parents: Waylon and Ashleigh Schroeder - Godfrey, IL

Weight: 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Length: 18.5 in.
Date: 8.30.2015
Time: 8:08 pm
St. Anthony's

Siblings: Miles 2

Grandparents: William and Cheryl Roberts - Bethalto, IL | Marsha and Dale Schroeder - Grafton, IL

Great-Grandparents: Emily Schroeder - Jerseyville, IL

