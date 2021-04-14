Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY – Seniors Claire Sykes and Brennan Whittleman from Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks April Students of the Month.



Students were nominated by teachers and were chosen on multiple achievements including leadership skills, moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award, and scholastic ability.

Students receive a certificate from the Elks at Senior Recognition in May.

CLAIRE SYKES

Five-sport athlete: cross country, swimming, basketball, soccer and track ... Basketball team captain ... National Honor Society ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Volunteer at Holy Family ... Captain Star Award ... Saturday Scholars Program ... Medaled 18 times in cross country ... Varsity Club.

BRENNAN WHITTLEMAN

Madison County Youth Board Vice President ... Four-year member of concert band, jazz band, pep band and warrior voices ... National Honor Society ... ILMEA All State ... Secondary Honors Academic Award ... GCHS Honor Roll ... Marching Warrior Leadership Team ... Science Club ... Scholar Bowl ... Young Authors ... National Honor Society.

