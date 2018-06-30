JERSEYVILLE - Elizabeth Grace Gifts, Décor & More held their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on June 30th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Elizabeth Grace Gifts, Décor & More is located at 215 Crystal Lake Road in Jerseyville, Illinois.

On Saturday there was a giveaway every hour for customers. There was a vendor selling freshly made kettle corn and pork rinds. There were kid’s games where children won prizes and face painting, all of which will be offered for free.

Lisa Moore, the owner of Elizabeth Grace said, “My vendors and I are very excited about this shop. We have an amazing array of products here, from handmade crafts, to gifts, and home décor and we think that we have something here for everyone. It was a really great day.”

The shop also has florals and wreaths, as well as concrete statues. Thoughtfully, the shop delivers to either of the Jerseyville funeral homes free of charge.

Opening the shop has been a longtime dream for Moore and was something that she and her Mother discussed frequently when she was alive.

Moore said, “Mom and I always used to love going to pickers markets together. And we always talked about how fun it would be to have a shop of our own.” She continued, “Mom would have loved this shop, and that thought brings me great joy.”

Family is clearly important to Lisa Moore, and it runs as a theme at her shop. “I have three beautiful grand-daughters and they are all represented here. We have a beautiful children’s section in the shop, and this part is named after my granddaughter Lily.” Moore continued, “And our namesake ‘Elizabeth Grace” is taken from my other two granddaughters names.”

And the family connection didn’t stop there. Moore said her brother Rick and her sister-in-law Dianne were also a big help as she was opening the shop. She also wanted to thank her nephew Eric for picking up and delivering the heavy display cabinets for the shop and Robin for all her help and all the vendors.

“This has been a wonderful collaborative effort.” Moore said, “My dream would not have been possible without them.”

Elizabeth Grace Gifts, Décor & More is a vendor-based shop. They offer a wide variety of products including furniture, ladies and plus size clothes, children’s clothes, baby gifts and baby shower items, garden items, handsewn items, lip balms and bath bombs, jewelry, picture frames, wooden signs, dog bandanas, children’s dolls, concrete statutes, florals and wreaths, gifts, soy candles, handmade shell crafts, handcrafted pillows, jelly’s jams, pie fillings and noodles, and personalized products including glass etching.

The hours of the shop are Wednesday and Thursday 5-8 p.m., Friday 10-6, Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. Specials events will be offered on Tuesday evenings and will be announced soon.

