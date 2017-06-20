Elizabeth Dunham receives JCH STAR Award
ALTON - The recipient of the May STAR Award is Elizabeth Duhnam, RMA of the Alton OB/GYN Office. The Star Award is given to an employee nominated by their peers. Elizabeth is recognized for her positive attitude, smile, and hard work every day. Financial Advisor Andrea Yoder with Edward Jones has sponsored this award, alongside JCH Medical Group.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The award was presented by Andrea Yoder, Edward Jones Financial Advisor.