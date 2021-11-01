ALTON - Elizabeth Bhandari, center, of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Center for Behavioral and Addiction Medicine is the AMH November Employee of the Month.

She received the honor Nov. 1 from AMH President Dave Braasch, left, and Meredith Parker, program director of the department. Elizabeth was hired in late 2019 as the patient navigator for the Warm Hand Off grant, which helps patients dealing with substance abuse issues.

Parker said in her nomination that “because of the fact that Alton was just awarded the grant, we were not completely sure what the expectations of Elizabeth’s role would be, except to be responsible for all of the data collection related to this initiative. She was the perfect fit.

"Because of her self-determination and willingness to immerse herself in this project, she has become the subject matter and organizational expert for many aspects of the program. She works well with both internal and external customers. No matter how tense a situation can be, she does her job with grace.

"She has earned the respect of both her peers and staff throughout the hospital. She is a remarkable person who demonstrates her ever-evolving skill set every day she comes to work.”

