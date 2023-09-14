JERSEYVILLE - Elise Noble has officially been named a Jersey Community High School Student of the Month for September.

As a senior at JCHS, Noble has been heavily involved in many clubs and organizations, and is being recognized as a Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

For all four years of her high school career, Noble has been involved with Key Club, Class Council, and the school’s tennis team. She has also been involved with Student Council and has played basketball for the past two years at JCHS.

In addition to being named JCHS’s latest Student of the Month, Noble is a National Rural and Small Town Award recipient and has also received both All-Conference and All-State recognition for her performance on the tennis court.

Noble said after graduating high school, she plans to attend a four-year university and major in Nursing. Outside of school, Noble works as a babysitter and spends her free time either with her friends or working on her tennis swing.

Congratulations to Noble for this recognition by Jersey Community High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

