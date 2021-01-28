ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) was recently appointed to serve on the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability (COGFA). Elik is one of three House Republican lawmakers appointed to serve on the 12-member commission tasked with estimating Illinois’ annual revenue, among many other important duties concerning the state's finances.

“I promised voters that if elected I would use my professional experience as a CPA to be proactive in working on the state’s dismal fiscal condition,” said Rep. Elik. “I look forward to taking this active role on the commission to help make a positive change for our state. Every year COGFA provides a revenue estimate to the legislature, it’s crucial that lawmakers adhere to the revenue estimate and budget accordingly.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Representative Elik was appointed to serve on COGFA by Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs). The Commission produces annual revenue estimates, reports on the financial condition of state pension systems, reviews proposed state facility closures, and assists lawmakers with developing comprehensive reports.

Elik’s term on the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability (COGFA) will begin on February 1, 2021.

More like this: