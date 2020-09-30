ALTON--On the heels of the second meeting of the House Special Investigating Committee, and Speaker Madigan’s refusal to testify and answer questions on his involvement in the pay-to-play bribery scheme that has engulfed Springfield, Amy Elik, Republican candidate for State Representative in the 111th District, is asking what it takes for Bristow to support real ethics reform, and again asked Bristow to join her in signing the “No Madigan Pledge.”

In a recent candidate survey published by the Belleville News Democrat, Monica Bristow (D-Alton) claimed that she was “going to call on the Speaker and every member of the House to stand with me and pass the strongest ethical reforms possible,” and that she’s “fighting for ethics reform and stronger penalties for politicians who betray public trust regardless of their party affiliation.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In reality, Bristow has not sponsored ethics reform proposals in the legislature, has not questioned Mike Madigan’s involvement in the federal bribery investigation, but has taken $1,134,290 in campaign funds from the embattled Speaker. Amy Elik, who has publicly voiced her support for comprehensive ethics reform and called for Speaker Madigan’s resignation, is responding to Bristow’s hypocritical statements.

“When will Monica Bristow support real reform? Over a dozen pieces of anti-corruption legislation have been introduced by both parties in the House, yet Bristow continues to support Mike Madigan, who has killed every piece of ethics reform to date,” Elik said.

After investigations, indictments, and arrests of Madigan’s closest allies, and even both federal and House of Representatives investigations of the Speaker himself, Bristow remains silent. With 35 days until Election Day, voters deserve answers on where Bristow stands on rampant corruption plaguing Illinois.

More like this: