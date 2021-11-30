ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) will be hosting a Holiday Open House and non-perishable food drive at her district office in Alton on December 8th.

According to Representative Elik, “The Holidays and winter break can be a very difficult time for individuals and families who struggle to make ends meet, to feed their family. That’s why I am hosting a non-perishable food drive to help feed individuals and families who need it most. I encourage those who can to stop by my office and bring any non-perishable food items you can provide to help feed the hungry this Holiday season.”

The Holiday Open House and non-perishable food drive will be held on Wednesday, December 8th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rep. Elik’s district office located at 192 Alton Square Mall Drive, Suite C in Alton. In addition to December 8th, non-perishable food items will also be accepted at Elik’s district office from December 6th – December 10th between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. All non-perishable food items collected will be given to the Crisis Food Center in Alton.

The event is free and open to the public. Brochures on state programs will also be available. If you have any questions about the event please contact State Representative Amy Elik’s office at 618-433-8046.

