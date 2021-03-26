ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) filed House Joint Resolution 25 and House Joint Resolution 26 on Monday to honor the lives of two Godfrey community leaders, Captain Jake Ringering and Eldon 'Twirp' Williams.

Over a year and a half ago, Mayor Mike McCormick began working with the Illinois General Assembly on dedicating a portion of West Delmar to Captain Jake Ringering and a portion of Godfrey Road to Eldon ‘Twirp’ Williams. The pandemic then hit and complicated matters, making it difficult to get the paperwork filed and brought to the state legislature. Upon the inauguration of the new Illinois General Assembly, Mayor McCormick began to work with State Representative Amy Elik to file the two House Resolutions.

House Joint Resolution 25 designates West Delmar Avenue in Godfrey as it travels between Pierce Lane and Valhalla Cemetery as “The Captain Jake Ringering Memorial Highway”.

According to Rep. Elik, “Captain Jake Ringering was a dedicated public servant. He impacted the lives of many who knew him as a friend, family member, and while serving in the line of duty. Countless individuals are alive today as a result of the sacrifice and courage of Captain Ringering. It is highly fitting for the General Assembly to honor Captain Jake Ringering with a memorial highway.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“I had a very strong admiration for Captain Ringering,” said McCormick. “I got to know him better through numerous conversations when the Village of Godfrey and the Godfrey Fire Protection District were working together to purchase a new fire truck. He was a true hero in every sense of the word.”

House Joint Resolution 26 designates the portion of Illinois Route 111 along Godfrey Road from Stamper Lane to Crestwood Drive as the “Eldon 'Twirp' Williams Memorial Highway”.

Regarding Eldon ‘Twirp’ Williams, McCormick said “He was a dear friend of mine and to all he met. He was a faithful servant to the community through his lifelong involvement in many service organizations, including his work as a Village of Godfrey Trustee. Both men are greatly missed not only by their family and friends, but by the many people they served. The road dedications are a nice way to honor and remember them.”

“Eldon ‘Twirp’ Williams dedicated his life to public service, his commitment to Godfrey and Madison County will always be appreciated,” said Rep. Elik. “He touched the lives of all who had the pleasure of knowing him. ‘Twirp’ Williams will be missed, but not forgotten.”

The proposed House Resolutions were filed on Monday, March 22 to be considered for adoption by the Illinois General Assembly, upon approval, dedication ceremonies will be held at a later date.

More like this: