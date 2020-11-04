Republican Amy Elik won her 111th Illinois State House of Representatives seat over Democrat Monica Bristow on Tuesday with 26,521 votes (54.5 percent) to Bristow’s 22,141 votes (45.5 percent).

In Madison County, Elik had 25,824 votes to Bristow’s 21,710 and in Jersey County she had 697 votes to Bristow’s 431.

Elik issued the following statement after her win was declared Tuesday night: “I said I’m running to represent the forgotten voices of people looking for more favorable policies toward the middle class. Tonight, I'm proud to say those voices were heard loud and clear. I thank Rep. Monica Bristow for her service to the people of Illinois and for a hard-fought race.

“To the endless number of volunteers, I cannot thank you enough for your commitment to the cause. I look forward to serving as an effective, conservative representative for the people of the 111th district as we work to fix the fiscal and ethics issues plaguing our great state.”

More like this: