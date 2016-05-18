ALTON - Elijah P's in Alton encourages residents to come join the group for its monthly free Beer School, in early June with friends from Scratch Brewing.

The school is set for 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1.

"We're very excited to host Marika Josephson, Owner & Brewmaster at Scratch Brewing Company," Elijah P's owner Russ Smith said.

Zack Pohlman, the person who plans the Elijah P's events said so far the beer schools have been great.

"We have really good success and great turnout," he said. "They are free, which is nice and everybody likes free beer. Everybody gets a good variety of beverages, a good time drinking and enjoying them and a lot of cool guest speakers. Either a head brewer, owner of brew master come to make it a success."

Scratch Brewing Company is a farmhouse brewery located 5 miles from the Shawnee National Forest in Ava, Illinois. Named one of the top four breweries for foraged beer by Outside Magazine, and one of the most beautiful places to drink beer in the world by All About Beer Magazine, Scratch Brewing Company focuses on farmhouse beers and other styles brewed with home grown and locally farmed and foraged ingredients.

The brewery has an ever rotating selection of traditional styles, enhanced by the innovative addition of local ingredients, such as nettle, elderberry, ginger, dandelion, maple sap, hickory, lavender, juniper and chanterelle mushrooms.

"Our Certified Cicerone® Zach Pohlman will lead a discussion and tasting of four beers, focusing on flavor and aroma profiles, history of styles, brewing techniques, and food pairings," Smith said.

Classes will be held monthly in our private party room with occasional guest speakers.

"You can expect at least three things out of our regular beer schools: they will be fun, informative, and completely free," Smith said.

Elijah P.’s Burgers & Brews is a multi tap brew house featuring sixty beers on draft, and as many in bottles and cans.

For more about Scratch Brewing Company, check out Scratchbeer.com.

The continually rotating list assures that you’ll always have a choice of something new. For a complete listing of today’s selections, visit Taphunter.com

For questions or more information, contact Russ at 618-433-8445, rsmith957@charter.net, or Zach Pohlman, 618-401-9571, zachary.pohlman@gmail.com

