ALTON - Full weekend of music starts Thursday night at Elijah P's Burgers & Brews with some great local bands.

Greg Silsby, fresh off his tour with Son Volt, plays during Night Market, so come on down and hear a legendary local guitarist. Jake Weber and the Lonesome Drifters are making their first appearance here this weekend, and Jake will be playing twice, both Friday and Sunday! And Matt Taul, who wowed everyone last weekend with Stubblefield, returns Saturday with Matt Taul and Friends, and he always brings it!

Elijah P’s is an American restaurant and bar located in historic downtown Alton, Illinois. The restaurant serves up hamburgers and other American favorites and the bar specializing in beer with 60 draught selections and fine whiskeys.

Featuring live entertainment weekly, the establishment is spacious and boasts a large covered outdoor dining and entertainment area called The Lodge.

Elijah P’s Burgers & Brews

401 Piasa Street

Alton, IL 62002

618-433-8445

www.ElijahPs.com

Hours:

Tuesday through Thursday – 11am – Midnight

Friday & Saturday – 11am – 1am

Sunday – 11am – Midnight

Monday – CLOSED

