ALTON - Full weekend of music starts Thursday night at Elijah P's Burgers & Brews with some great local bands.
Greg Silsby, fresh off his tour with Son Volt, plays during Night Market, so come on down and hear a legendary local guitarist. Jake Weber and the Lonesome Drifters are making their first appearance here this weekend, and Jake will be playing twice, both Friday and Sunday! And Matt Taul, who wowed everyone last weekend with Stubblefield, returns Saturday with Matt Taul and Friends, and he always brings it!
Elijah P’s is an American restaurant and bar located in historic downtown Alton, Illinois. The restaurant serves up hamburgers and other American favorites and the bar specializing in beer with 60 draught selections and fine whiskeys.
Featuring live entertainment weekly, the establishment is spacious and boasts a large covered outdoor dining and entertainment area called The Lodge.
Elijah P’s Burgers & Brews
401 Piasa Street
Alton, IL 62002
618-433-8445
www.ElijahPs.com
Hours:
Tuesday through Thursday – 11am – Midnight
Friday & Saturday – 11am – 1am
Sunday – 11am – Midnight
Monday – CLOSED
