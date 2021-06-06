ALTON - The Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial will have its June Memorial Service/Scholarship Awards Program on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 4:00 pm at the Lovejoy gravesite in Alton City Cemetery. Access to the gravesite is through the gate located on Vine Street between 5th and 6th Streets. The Memorial will award $52,000 in scholarships for 2021 to eight (8) graduates of high schools in Alton/Godfrey.

Ty’Ria Rounds an Alton High School graduate will receive the Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is renewable for four (4) years of undergraduate studies with a total award amount of $25,000. DeAnna Wells, a Marquette Catholic High School graduate will receive the “Original Three Scholarship.” This scholarship is renewable for four (4) years of undergraduate studies with a total award of $9,000.

Lovejoy Memorial Academic Achievement awards will be presented to Andrea Bickley, Madilyn Ford, Tristan Johnson, Lydia Reed, Karrie Stark and Divine Thomas. These scholarships are non-renewable. Each student will receive $3,000.

THE CEREMONY IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

