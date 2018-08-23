ALTON - The Gordon Moore Park (GMP) Restoration Project is proud to recognize Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home and Staten Fine Funeral Home for their generous $10,000 donation to the project. Pictured are owners Timothy Kallal and Craig Schaaf along with members of the GMP Committee. The project to renovate the Alton Park has thus far raised $480,000, which exceeds the initial goal of $425,000.

"Thank you to all the local organizations and residents that have contributed to this project," says GMP Committee Member Dale Blachford of Liberty Bank. "The committee also recognizes and thanks the many local trade unions that have donated their time and effort to the park's construction projects".

Work is progressing at the park, with a goal of having the new concession stands and soccer fields open in September. For those wanting additional information or to contribute contact Dale Blachford at 618-462-7000.

