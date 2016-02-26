Eli Xovier Vowels
February 26, 2016 9:53 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Eli Xovier Vowels
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Ashley Scoggins and Bradley Vowels
Birth weight: 7 lbs 10 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 4:30 pm
Date: January 19th, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Colton (10), Kira (9), Melody (4), Amelia (2)
Grand parents:
Michelle Vowels of Carlinville, Teddi Bartholomew of Alton, Jeff and Sherry Scoggins of Mexicao, MO.