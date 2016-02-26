Name: Eli Xovier Vowels

Parents: Ashley Scoggins and Bradley Vowels

Birth weight: 7 lbs 10 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 4:30 pm

Date: January 19th, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Colton (10), Kira (9), Melody (4), Amelia (2)

Grand parents:
Michelle Vowels of Carlinville, Teddi Bartholomew of Alton, Jeff and Sherry Scoggins of Mexicao, MO.

 