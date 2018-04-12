Eli Malik North
Name: Eli Malik North
Parents: Edward Jamal North and Dasha Maria Skinner of Godfrey
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth Weight: 6 lbs 5 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Date: April 3, 2018
Time: 6:18 p.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Edward North Jr (16), Kiersten Stiff (11), Mario Riley (7), Syncere North (3)
Grandparents: Colette Lee, Alton; Linda & Edward North, Alton; Ray Skinner, Alton; Kathleen Ramsey, Wood River
Great Grandparents: Juanita Lee, Alton
More like this: