Name: Eli Malik North

Parents: Edward Jamal North and Dasha Maria Skinner of Godfrey

Birth Weight: 6 lbs 5 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Date: April 3, 2018

Time: 6:18 p.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Edward North Jr (16), Kiersten Stiff (11), Mario Riley (7), Syncere North (3)

Grandparents: Colette Lee, Alton; Linda & Edward North, Alton; Ray Skinner, Alton; Kathleen Ramsey, Wood River

Great Grandparents: Juanita Lee, Alton

