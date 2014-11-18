Name: Eli Colton Mangi

Parents: Brittany Phelps and Anthony Mangi

Weight: 7 lbs 6 oz

Birthdate: 11-12-14

Time: 10:03

Hospital: St. Anthony's Hospital

Grandparents: Tim and Nicki Phelps of Godfrey; Terry and Kathy Mangi of Granit City

Great Grandparents: Wyman and Barb Markle of Jerseyville; Jim and Debbie Watter of Moro; Art Phelps of Cottage Hills

