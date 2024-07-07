EDWARDSVILLE - Eli Aldridge, Daniel Fitzgerald, and Davey Drainer are all top younger swimmers for Summers Port Swim Club of Godfrey and all three competed together successfully in the Southwest Illinois Swimming Association relays meet June 24 at the Sunset Hills Country Club pool in Edwardsville.

The trio finished second in the 150-yard breaststroke relay in the boys 11-12 age group, and finished second, with a time of 2:32.55, as the Sharks finished second in both the boys meet, and also second place overall in a very impressive showing.

In a combined interview held shortly after their race, Aldridge, Fitzgerald, and Drainer all felt that things were going well for their club and themselves as the meet progressed.

"We did well in all our events," Aldridge said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We're doing pretty well right now," Fitzgerald said. "I think we've been winning a decent amount of races."

"It was a good performance," Drainer said. "I think we've taken some firsts tonight."

All three also had some good thoughts and visions of what they wanted to accomplish this summer season.

"Bring home some firsts, to help the team win," Drainer said.

"Just the same as Dave," Fitzgerald said. "Helping my team win and doing my best. I hope my team wins SWISA."

"I hope I get a lot better," Aldridge said, "and win more events," Aldridge said.

More like this: