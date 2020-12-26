GRANITE CITY – Frohardt Elementary School 3rd-grade teacher Courtney Brooks received the November Hero's Heart Award, presented by Christopher Rydgig of Edward Jones in Maryville, Ill.

Mrs. Brooks was nominated by the community and selected from a committee because of the passion, love and care she puts into her profession.

“I am very grateful that I have been selected for this award," said Brooks, who is in her 16th year of teaching at Frohardt. "It has been quite the year for everyone, but personally to reinvent everything I knew how to do as an educator was a challenge. I truly appreciate this acknowledgement."

Brooks was presented the award by Rydgig at his office in Maryville.

"Everyone has that one teacher that they just won’t ever forget, that changed the course of their life! Well Courtney, you are that individual to so many," said Rydgig. "We want you, as well as all teachers to know that your efforts are not going unnoticed. No one will ever be able to erase the impact you are having on the future generations of our children."

