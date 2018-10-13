EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School football team had two long touchdown runs from quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman and a defense that totally stopped a very potent Belleville West attack as the Tigers defeated the Maroons 37-6 in a Southwestern Conference football game Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers’ seniors playing in their last regular season home game - Norman Harris, Abdur-Rahman, Jalen Cooper, Devyn Jones, Lavontas Hairston, Brendan Latham, Jordan Lewis, Jack Townsend, Jack Cooper, Connor Bouse, Dionte Rodgers, Howard Ingram, Nolan Weber, Adam Foster, Ryan Strohmeier, Connor Hinterser, Richard Landrem, Jr., Tyrone Jones III, Joshua Anderson, Joe Russo, Ben Byrd, Blake Williams, Evan Williams and Mushadda Morocco – and their families were honored in pregame ceremonies, which was also Edwardsville’s homecoming game.

Tiger coach Matt Martin thought it was execution, playing hard and very good tackling that helped lead to the win.

“I just thought our kids played well," Coach Martin said. "I thought we had good schemes, we executed the schemes and played hard, we tackled so much better tonight than we did last week..”

The excellent tackling goes back to basic fundamentals.

“It goes back tot he basics of football,” Martin said. “There’s a lot of defenses ran, but usually, it comes down to getting off blocks and tackling.”

And Edwardsville was able to shut down a high power West offense that came into the game averaging 45 points per game, thriving on a potent passing game and big plays.

“That’s what I said coming in,” Martin said. “We got to limit their big plays and tackle well.”

And the Tigers’ defensive secondary was also able to stop a vaunted receiving corps by applying pressure up front to quarterback Jackson McCloskey.

“Great job, and we’re getting pressure, and that helped,” Martin said. “Pressure on a quarterback is a DB’s best friend. It’s like a fifth DB out there.”

Article continues after sponsor message

And Martin was very proud of his team’s effort in one of the biggest games of the season.

“Great effort. How can I say any more than that?,” Martin said. “Just a great effort, great job. I’m proud of these kids, another huge win for us.

“Special teams were solid,” Martin continued. “I don’t think we got any turnovers off special teams, but other than our guys slipping a little bit on that extra point, we didn’t give up any big plays, we executed well. And the offense, with two of our receivers out, our big-play receivers, the offense found a way to put points on the board.”

Still, Martin wasn’t assured of the Tigers’ win until the very end.

“Not until we got that last score,” Martin said. “They have big-time players, and all of a sudden, it can be one bad snap over the head, and they scoop and score. They throw one fade to (Dominic Lovett), and it’s tied up.”

The two sides exchanged punts to get the proceedings started before Edwardsville had the first big play of the night. Abdur-Rahman faked a handoff and kept to the right side, got a block and was took off on an electrifying 80-yard touchdown run with 7:37 left In the opening quarter. The extra point was missed, keeping the score 6-0, Tigers.

The Edwardsville defense kept West pinned deep in their territory on the next possession, and the offense set up on the Maroon 37 after a punt. Rodgers, Justin Johnson, Jr. and Abdur-Rahman took turns getting the ball up the field with nice runs and were also aided by untimely penalties against the Maroons. The 37-yard, nine play drive climaxed with Rodgers going up the middle one yard for the touchdown, making it 13-0 after Latham’s conversion.

After an interception, the Maroons started a nine play, 90-yard drive that saw McCloskey hit Lovett for 42 yards on a key third down play, then a screen pass to Jordan Bruce that gained 26 more. McCloskey then found Lovett in the end zone for his 18th touchdown reception of the season, a 12- yard pass that cut the lead to 13-6, with a botched snap on the conversion keeping the score that way.

On the next possession, the Tigers got good runs from Abdur-Rahman and Johnson on a drive that used up 5:31 on the clock, with the key play being a great 10-yard second effort run by Johnson and a nifty 20-yard jaunt by Abdur-Rahman. Johnson got the call on the final play, a two-yard run up the middle that made the halftime score 20-6 after the convert.

The Tiger defense kept the Maroons at bay at the start of the second half, and a great punt return by Harris put Edwardsville in business at the West 43. Abdur-Rahman had runs of 14 and 15 yards respectively, while Rodgers and Johnson had solid runs as well. The drive eventually stalled, and Latham kicked a 31-yard field goal to put the Tigers further in front 23-6.

After a three-and-out by the West, Edwardsville took over on its own 45, and after a holding penalty put the ball back at the 35, the Maroons were called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that put the ball at midfield. Four plays later, with the ball on the West 40, Abdur-Rahman faked a handoff and went up the middle for a touchdown on another great run, making it 30-6 after Latham’s conversion.

The final score of the contest came late, starting with a 37-yard run by Rodgers, getting away from a pair of tackles, followed by two more Rodgers runs for a combined 17 yards. On the final play of the drive, Rodgers went up the middle for seven, but fumbled into the end zone, where it was recovered by an Edwardsville player for the touchdown and the 37-6 final.

Edwardsville improved to 5-3 on the season, 4-1 in the conference and are now playoff-eligible, finishes the regular season on the road next week at Collinsville in a 7 p.m. kickoff, while the Maroons, now 6-2 and 3-2 in the league, hosts crosstown rival Belleville East in its regular season finale, also at 7 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: