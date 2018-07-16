COTTAGE HILLS - The Cottage Hills Fire Department was called to the Cottage Hills Post Office, located at 36 West MacArthur Drive, late Monday morning.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A representative of the post office said the event was nothing more than a small "electrical blip" and that everything was in working order. The post office is currently open, and will remain so until 4:30 p.m. The call was sent to firefighters after 11 a.m. Monday morning.

No one was injured and no significant damage was reported from the "electrical blip."

More like this:

Sep 22, 2023 - Veterans Festival Displays Global War On Terrorism Memorial Wall

Sep 23, 2023 - Veterans Festival Starts Strong: Pictures Of Global War On Terrorism Wall

Sep 14, 2023 - Tim Brown: Global War On Terrorism Wall Will Provide "Emotional, Humbling and Healing" Experience

Aug 8, 2023 - 10th Annual Foodstock Returning With Several Activities

Jul 24, 2023 - Cottage Hills Fire, Other Departments Battle Fully Involved Garage Fire

 