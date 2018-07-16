COTTAGE HILLS - The Cottage Hills Fire Department was called to the Cottage Hills Post Office, located at 36 West MacArthur Drive, late Monday morning.

A representative of the post office said the event was nothing more than a small "electrical blip" and that everything was in working order. The post office is currently open, and will remain so until 4:30 p.m. The call was sent to firefighters after 11 a.m. Monday morning.

No one was injured and no significant damage was reported from the "electrical blip."

