CARROLLTON — In a thrilling volleyball match that drew a packed gym, Calhoun High School defeated Carrollton High School on Monday night, Sept. 16, 2024, securing a 25-16 and 25-19 victory.

The Monday night win moves Calhoun to a perfect 10-0 record for the season, while Carrollton falls to 9-2 overall.

Calhoun head coach Melissa Zipprich expressed her excitement following the game.

"Wow! What an amazing game to be a part of. Both teams came out strong and it was so exciting to watch," Zipprich said. "The atmosphere was electric with the full gym. I love the support we are getting from the community."

Lauren Flowers had a phenomenal match to lead the Hawks with a game-high 14 kills, while the Warriors' Kate Zipprich and Audrey Gilman contributed six kills. Josie Hoagland had seven service points and 10 digs. Lacy Pohlman had 16 assists.

Calhoun, who also defeated Carrollton earlier in the season during the Roxana Tournament, will next face the Concord Triopia Trojans, who hold a 10-4 record, on Tuesday. Carrollton, 9-2 overall, resumes play at Pleasant Hill on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.

