CARROLLTON – As many as 4,429 voters came to the polls in Greene County, and, like other rural areas of Southwestern Illinois, they voted pretty red.

ILLINOIS STATE

Republican Incumbent Bruce Rauner may have lost his seat as Governor of Illinois to Democrat J.B. Pritzker overall, but he won Green County with 42.26 percent to 23.38 percent. Conservative candidate Sam McCann also beat Pritzker in Greene County with 32.97 percent of the vote. Libertarian Kash Jackson received 1.28 percent of the vote.

This red tide continued in the Illinois Attorney General Race with Democrat Kwame Raoul, who won the election overall, losing to Republican Erika Harold in Greene County, with 69.67 percent of the vote to 26.82. Libertarian Bubba Harsy received 3.51 percent.

Like many of the other rural areas, Greene County chose Democrat Jesse White to continue his term as Illinois Secretary of State, but it was a slim margin. He received 49.1 percent of the vote, compared to the 48.46 percent toward Republican Jason Helland and 2.44 percent for Libertarian Steve Dutner who vowed to privatize the DMV.

Article continues after sponsor message

Greene County also backed the losing Republican candidates for both comptroller and treasurer. Republicans Darlene Senger and Jim Dodge received 62.29 percent of the vote for comptroller and 65.01 percent for treasurer, respectively in Greene County. Statewide winners, Democrats Susana Mendoza and Michael Frerichs received 33.42 percent for comptroller and 30.78 percent for treasurer, respectively, in Greene County. Libertarians Claire Ball, who ran for comptroller, and Michael Leheney, who ran for treasurer, received 4.29 percent and 4.21 percent, respectively.

FEDERAL

Greene County voters joined with Madison, Jersey and Calhoun in choosing Republican incumbent Rodney Davis to retain his seat in the U.S. Congressional 13th District against Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan. In Greene County, Davis received 69.16 percent of the vote compared to Londrigan's 30.75 percent.

COUNTY

Greene County voters were asked to choose three of six candidates for county board. Republican Regan Joehl and candidates listed without party affiliation, Andrea Schnelten and Christopher Elliott beat Democrats, Jerry Reno, John A. Goode and Nathan Edwards. Joehl received 20.25 percent, Schnelten received 22.1 percent, Elliott received 17.26 percent, Reno received 16.68 percent, Goode received 16.13 percent and Edwards received 7.57 percent.

All judges up for retention were retained in Greene County by wide margins of at least 75 percent.

More like this: