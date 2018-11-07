HARDIN – With 3,559 voters in Calhoun County this mid-term, the county seems to be going against the blue wave trend of the rest of the nation in which the United States House of Representatives was taken by Democrats.

ILLINOIS STATE

While Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner lost his seat as Governor of Illinois to Democrat contender J.B. Pritzker, Rauner won Calhoun County with 37.84 percent of the vote compared to Priztker's 33.33 percent. Conservative Sam McCann received 23.94 percent of the vote and Libertarian Grayson Kash Jackson received less than one percent.

Illinois Secretary of State and Alton native Democrat Jesse White won Calhoun County and the entire state. In Calhoun, he beat Republican Jason Helland with 56.93 percent of the vote compared to 37.59 percent. Libertarian Steve Dutner who vowed to privatize the DMV got 1.94 percent of the vote.

The trend of backing losing Republicans in state offices continued with Calhoun County's choice of Darlene Senger over winning candidate Susana Mendoza with 48.34 percent of the vote to 39.28 percent. Libertarian Claire Ball received only 2.61 percent of the vote.

Calhoun County voters chose Republican Jim Dodge over Democrat Michael Frerichs who did go on to win reelection for Illinois Treasurer with 50.57 percent to 35.90 percent. Libertarian Michael Leheney received 2.40 percent of the vote.

FEDERAL

Republican incumbent Rodney Davis won Madison, Jersey and Calhoun Counties as well as the majority of his district against Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan. Calhoun voters chose Davis 60.94 percent to Londrigan's 34.05 percent. There was one write-in vote.

CALHOUN COUNTY

Like Jersey County, Calhoun County had a contentious sheriff election. Unlike Jersey County, however, Calhoun County chose to retain its Democrat Sheriff. Bill Heffington took 76.91 percent of the vote compared to 6.07 percent going to Republican Chase McNeal Prokuski and 15.34 percent for Independent candidate Jeffrey M. Kamp.

Voters were asked to choose two county commissioners from a list of four. Voters chose Democrat Sarah A. Kinder with 51.12 percent of the vote and Republican Phil Robeen with 57.77 percent. Democrat Charles A. Lanczkowski received 15.89 percent of the vote and Republican Robert Eugene Breden received 32.07 percent.

