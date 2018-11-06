EDWARDSVILLE – Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday in what Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes to be a gangbusters day for democracy in the county.

With early voting up 50 percent from the 2014 mid-terms, Ming-Mendoza said she would not be surprised to see voter turnout as high as the mid-60-percentile range. For reference, the 2016 presidential election saw 70 percent turnout. Ming-Mendoza said judges reported to her throughout the day stating there was not a lull in the people coming in to vote. Results will begin streaming on the county's website as soon are votes are tabulated at 7 p.m.

Those votes will be announced in real time as they are counted. The county uses a paper ballot system and counting is done on machines not connected to the internet for security's sake. The Department of Homeland Security is also acting as a safety net.

