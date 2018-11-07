EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County voters overwhelmingly chose to combine the Madison County Clerk's Office with the Madison County Recorder of Deeds, but what does that mean?

First of all, the merger will not take place until 2020 when the term of the recorder of deeds ends. Once that happens, their office will merge with the county clerk's office, Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza said. She said the transition will be seamless and most county residents will not even notice it – except maybe slightly on their taxes, as the position of Recorder of Deeds and its benefits and salary will be eliminated.

The office will continue to do what it does now, meaning it will record deeds, track property tax deeds, wills, liens and foreclosures. Ultimately, that office records all of those things as well.

“The office runs smoothly as it is right now, and when the merger happens, they will continue to do the good jobs they are doing, only I will be in charge and responsible for it as well.”

Other than that, Ming-Mendoza said very little will change in the county. Her Republican opponent Steve Adler campaigned on the issue of merging the two offices.

