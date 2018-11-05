ALTON – With election day coming next Tuesday for the mid-terms, many people across the country are pushing for high voter turnouts.

Social media is full of political ads, voter education, and people displaying their early voting stickers for what is forming into an extremely important election cycle for Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike. Many state and local positions are currently up for grabs, and Riverbender.com's voting guide aims to inform those still on the fence about the candidates from whom they are given choices.

Much of this information is public record, but some of the candidates were able to complete questionnaires sent by reporters. Not everyone responded to those, so research into campaign promises, funding and voting records was conducted in order to properly display the candidates and what each represents.

The race for Illinois House of Representatives District 111 is between incumbent Monica Bristow – a Democrat who filled the seat left vacant by the retirement of former Illinois Representative Dan Beiser. She is being challenged by former Wood River Township Supervisor Mike Babcock, a Republican.

MONICA BRISTOW

Bristow was sent a questionnaire from Riverbender.com, and here are our questions and her answers:

- What pushed you to seek this office?

As leader of the RiverBend Growth Association, an organization dedicated to economic development in our region, I worked with local businesses every day to create good-paying jobs in our community and to help grow our economy. I’m using that experience in Springfield to fight for what’s important to our families. As I go door-to-door throughout the district, I hear a lot about not only creating new job opportunities for those seeking work, but also protecting the retirement benefits of those who have worked all their lives to earn them. Instead of adding to the tax burden already weighing down working families, I am fighting to stop wasteful spending and close corporate loopholes so that we can invest in our schools, road projects that create jobs locally and opioid prevention.

- If you were to attain it by the will of the people, what would your first action be?

My very first action would be to deliver copies of the hundreds of petition signatures to stop a mileage tax that I have gathered throughout the 111th district to all new members of the General Assembly to show the strong opposition to the idea. I have been very outspoken about the burden this would bring to local families and workers who are trying to get to work, go to school, and I am determined to make sure a scheme like a mileage tax never happens in our state. I will also begin looking at other areas that we can reduce the tax burden on local families so they can keep more money in their pockets.

3. - What do you believe are the most important issues for your district?

Jobs

Taxes

Education

Health care

4. - What plans do you have to solve them?

Jobs:

I believe that we need to take back our economy by demanding an honest wage, closing corporate loopholes and prioritizing local companies and employees over foreign corporations.

There are many common-sense solutions to keeping local jobs in our communities. Our tax dollars should support good-paying jobs in our communities, not padding the profits of big corporations that offshore American jobs. I voted to require our tax dollars go to businesses that create jobs here by buying only American-made products. I’m also fighting back against unfair trade deals that have taken jobs from the Metro East and sent them to foreign countries. I am supporting legislation that would require any wealthy corporation to pay back every penny they’ve received from taxpayers when they move our jobs overseas.

Taxes:

I oppose Springfield’s 32 percent tax increase and also oppose plans to create a new tax on our retirement savings. I passed legislation to cut politicians’ pay and am fighting to stop wasteful spending instead. I believe that local families can’t afford to pay more to fund waste and dysfunction in Springfield and will oppose any effort to raise taxes on middle-class families.

With skyrocketing property taxes making it harder for Metro East families to make ends meet, I am fighting to cut taxes for all homeowners and provide additional relief for seniors and veterans. I also strongly oppose any new plan to tax drivers for every mile they travel, which would only hurt middle-class families more.

Education:

We need to keep our tax dollars here, and they should not be going to fund schools in Chicago or Cook County. I worked across the aisle to provide $350 million in new funding for our schools so that every child has the opportunity for a quality education.

I want to make sure that local community colleges, like Lewis and Clark, have the proper resources and continue to grow. I worked with local leaders on legislation to start a new pilot program that would expand nursing programs and keep more jobs locally. I also believe it’s critical that we invest more in job training programs and trade schools.

Health care:

Millions of people live with pre-existing conditions that make it difficult enough already to seek and receive quality health insurance. While Washington politicians continue to mess with our health care, including plans that would strip health care from millions of middle-class families, critically ill children and the frail elderly, I will stand up for our local families. I will fight to cap skyrocketing premiums and require insurance companies to provide health care to those with pre-existing conditions.

Working with OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital Foundation as a board member, I know the value and importance of local hospitals and healthcare facilities, and I will fight in Springfield to make sure they receive the state money they are owed. When the budget impasse threatened funding for local healthcare facilities, I fought to pass a balanced budget that ensures local healthcare facilities and hospitals have the resources and tools necessary to serve local families.

5. - Describe your background a bit (career, education, skills, accomplishments, etc)

I grew up in Godfrey and attended Alton Senior High School and Lindenwood University. I started working at Olin Corporation as a work student in high school and continued my career with them for the next 20 years. I then became the President of the Growth Association, where I worked to bring local business, labor and community members together to help build a strong economy in our area. I was named Chamber Executive of the Year Award from the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

I’ve been involved a number of local community organizations including the American Cancer Society, Madison-Bond County Workforce Innovation Board, Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, YWCA Board, United Way Southwestern Illinois Auxiliary Board, OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital, the Rotary of the Riverbend and several others. I intend to use my skills in business to help implement policies that help cut red tape for businesses and allow them to grow.

6. - How would you describe your ability to reach across the aisle and find common ground with your ideological opponents?

As an independent voice for lower taxes and a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, I’ve been able to find common ground with Republicans on many pieces of legislation. I also supported a bipartisan, balanced budget that includes a significant investment in our infrastructure, provides $350 million in new funding for our schools, and prioritizes critical services like opioid prevention. I believe that Republicans and Democrats need to work together on issues that are important to the people of Illinois and that legislators should always put people above partisan bickering, which is what I have always done.

7.- Could you give me your opinion on the following people and issues?

*Current Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner

I believe that Bruce Rauner has turned his back on Southern Illinois. The governor continually stopped negotiations during the budget impasse, which added billions more in debt and put critical services for children, seniors, and veterans at risk. He also signed multiple pieces of legislation into law that threaten our local values like the public funding of abortion. I believe that he has failed as the leader that Illinois so desperately needed.

*His opponent J.B. Pritzker

There are many issues that I strongly disagree with J.B. Pritzker on, including his views on the Second Amendment. However, I will work with whomever our next governor is, Republican or Democrat, to get things done in Springfield for the Metro East, including creating more jobs and stopping new taxes.

*Corporate subsidies in the State of Illinois

Illinois spends billions of dollars every year on handouts to wealthy corporations and many of those exploit loopholes to get out of paying their fair share. I think that our tax dollars should be invested in our communities, not out-of-state corporations. I am fighting to close corporate loopholes, so we can invest in our schools and provide real tax relief for middle-class families. I also believe that any company that ships jobs out of the state should be required to pay every cent they received back to the state.

*Tort reform in Madison and St. Clair Counties

We can all agree that Illinois needs to do more to grow the economy and create jobs, but I refuse to believe that stripping away middle-class protections to boost corporate profits is the only way to do that. The right to be made whole in a court of law is part of our Constitution, and frankly it’s a critical part of holding corporations accountable to people when their actions injure or even kill someone. I’m open to discussing ways to rein in the high-profile abuses we are all familiar with, but those cases are the exception not the rule; and so my first priority will be to make sure that middle-class families are protected in any type of reform.

*The opioid epidemic

It’s clear that Illinois must take steps to expand access to treatment and reduce the stigma associated with addiction. I am working with local police, educators and medical professionals on a comprehensive response to the opioid and drug abuse crisis that includes increased funding for drug abuse prevention programs to save lives and to help law enforcement combat drug dealers.

A comprehensive approach to heroin and opioid addiction must also include a more comprehensive reporting program requiring hospitals to report statistics of all overdose cases to the Department of Public Health to help identify particularly at-risk areas and communities, helping legislators allocate resources and potentially helping law enforcement identify areas of heavy drug trafficking.

*Illinois School Funding

Our tax dollars should not be going to fund Chicago or Cook County schools. I worked across the aisle to provide $350 million in new funding for our schools and am fighting for a new law that keeps more of our tax dollars here at home instead of padding the pockets of insider Chicago politicians.

*Race relations in Madison County as well as on a state and national level

Throughout my career, I have worked with many different organizations from all across the Metro East. It’s clear that we have work to do in bringing all community members together here and across the nation. My career has been spent bringing people together and working through issues to help build a better community for everyone, and that’s what I will continue to do when it comes to the 111th district.

*The #MeToo movement.

Sexual harassment has no place in our society or the workplace. I think that ending harassment is a nonpartisan issue that both parties can agree on. I supported legislation that would require anti-harassment training and independent investigations of incidents with consequences for those who commit acts of harassment.

*Gun control

For many families in our region—mine included—hunting and shooting are honored traditions passed down generationally. It’s important to me that our state’s laws and regulations protect the rights of law-abiding, responsible gun owners, and I have fought to protect those rights in Springfield. Because of my clear legislative record on protecting our constitutional freedoms, I am the only candidate for state representative in the 111th District who is endorsed by the NRA and received an A rating.

*Marijuana legalization

I would want to thoroughly review any legislation with local law enforcement and community organizations before taking a position on any bills that would change the laws governing marijuana in Illinois. I do believe that the state should further review options that can help stop the opioid epidemic.

Article continues after sponsor message

FUNDING

Here's who has funded Bristow and by how much:

Democratic Majority - $648,289.27

Democratic Party of Illinois - $201,824.14

LiUNA Chicago Laborers' District Council PAC - $56,400

Illinois Laborers' Legislative Committee - $55,400

IBEW Illinois PAC - $55,400

Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters PAC - $55,400

AFSCME Illinois Council No. 31 PAC - $55,400

Engineers Political Education Committee - $55,400

Illinois Federation of Teachers COPE - $55,400

Friends to Elect Kathleen Willis - $55,000

Friends for Marty Moylan for State Representative - $55,000

Friends of Arthur Turner - $55,000

Friends of Robert Martwick - $55,000

Friends for Anna Moeller - $55,000

Friends of Christian Mitchell - $55,000

Friends of Natalie Manley - $55,000

Friends of Mike Halpin - $45,500

Committee to Elect Jay Hoffman - $45,500

SW IL Laborers' Political League - $40,000

The People for Emanuel “Chris” Welch - $40,000

MIKE BABCOCK

The same questionnaire was sent to Republican candidate Mike Babcock at the same time, but it was not returned. So, in lieu of those responses, here is what Babcock described as his issues on his website:

Creating More Jobs:

For years, the Metro East has been a job leader in the nation, but high tax burdens and over regulation has forced many of our small businesses to close up shop and move across the river. Politicians like Mike Madigan and our opponent and her status quo of more taxes, more spending and more regulation, have forced out working families and the jobs they hold. Mike knows that the only way we’ll balance our budgets, fix our schools, and revitalize our communities is by creating jobs and getting our economy growing again.

Lower Taxes:

Last year, Democrats passed a 32% tax hike that takes money away from the hard working people of the Metro East. The never ending cycle of tax and spend policies crafted by Madigan and those who enable him have driven the state into the ditch. Instead of making the tough decisions necessary to turn around the state, Springfield politicians have doubled down on taking more of our money to fund the mistakes of the past.

Responsible Government Spending:

Mike recognizes the same basic truth that confronts anyone who has ever managed a family budget – you cannot spend more than you take in. It’s simple: if we want our communities to be thriving and the economy to be booming, we have to get our spending under control. In Springfield, Mike will fight wasteful spending to ensure our children and grandchildren can inherit a prosperous Illinois.

And here is his biography on the website:

Mike graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville where he received an associate degree in electronics and a bachelor’s degree in marketing. After graduation, Mike started his own insurance business. He is a proud small-business owner and successful businessman who has insured the community for the past 20 years.

Mike has a track record of financial responsibility as Wood River Township Supervisor for the past seven years. Mike found a way to run budget surpluses for seven years by cutting the budget, all while ensuring no tax increases during the past six years.

Community service is a large part of Mike’s life. Mike is an active member of Metro Community Christian Church, where he serves as a youth leader and small group leader. He dedicates time to the “Thanksgiving Blessing Board,” providing food for the less fortunate and is also involved in “Options Now” for pregnant women as well as “Hope Center.”

Mike and his wife Carol reside in Bethalto and have three grown sons, Michael, Jonathan and Joseph.

FUNDING

Here's who funds the campaign of Babcock and how much they donate:

House Republican Organization - $2,439,324.15

Illinois Republican Party - $600,713.83

Illinois Opportunity Project - $8,000

Illinois House Victory Fund - $7,500

Richard Uihlein - $6,400

Kenneth Griffin - $5,600

James Barr - $3,000

R.P. Lumbe - $2,750

Madison County GOP - $2,500

Volunteers for Shimkus - $2,433.43

Blue Ray Construction - $2,000

Carol Mestemacher - $2,000

Citizens for Durkin - $2,000

R. William Schrimpf - $1,500

Matthew W. Schrimpf Tust - $1,500

John Kleeman - $1,250

NFIB Illinois PAC - $1,000

Robert Faris - $1,000

Matt Schrimpf - $1,000

All information on candidate funding is derived from IllinoisSunshine.org.

More like this: