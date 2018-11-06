ALTON – The decision to abolish townships was granted to voters by the State of Illinois in recent years, assuming the borders of the township are concurrent with the municipality.

Belleville chose to dissolve its township, with the city assuming the former responsibilities, which include benefit distribution and tax assessment. Both Alton and Godfrey have municipalities concurrent with their townships, and each has placed the abolition of their respective townships on the ballot – with very different results.

Alton has chosen to retain its township and Godfrey has chosen to do the opposite. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said in previous interviews with Riverbender.com the township's duties would become the responsibility of the village. The same would have happened in Alton if it were chosen.

Godfrey's township supervisor is a part time position, while Alton's is a full-time with salary. Alton's also assists many elderly people retain their benefits while in town, even offering curbside service to some. Despite that, current Alton Township Supervisor Don Huber said he plans on retiring soon, adding he believes the salary of his replacement may be less.

Alton voted in favor to keep the township 4,733 to 3,586, according to unofficial election results with 25 of 25 precincts counted. Godfrey seems to be pushing in favor of abolishing their township with 15 of 15 precincts in with 4,947 in favor of getting rid of it and 2,946 against.

