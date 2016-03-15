ELECTION 2016: Illinois Presidential Primary, Madison County Elections Results Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Presidential Race: Democratic Primary (100% of Precincts Reporting) Hillary Clinton - 50% √ Bernie Sanders - 49% Larry Cohen - 1% Rocky De La Fuente - 1% Martin O'Malley - 1% Willie Wilson - 1% Presidential Race: Republican Primary (100% of Precincts Reporting) Donald Trump - 39% √ Ted Cruz - 30% John Kasich - 20% Marco Rubio - 8% Jeb Bush - 1% Ben Carson - 1% Rand Paul - 1% Chris Christie - 1% Carly Fiorina - 1% Mike Huckabee - 1% Rick Sanctorum - 1% U.S. Senate: Democratic Primary (100% of Precincts Reporting) Tammy Duckworth - 64% √ Andrea Zopp - 24% Napoleon Harris - 12% U. S. Senator: Republican Primary (100% of Precincts Reporting) Mark Kirk - 71% √ Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! James Marter - 29% 12th Congressional District Representative - Green Party (100% of Precincts Reporting) Paula Bradshaw - 80% Sadona M. Folkner - 20% 12th Congressional District Delegates - Democratic (TOP 6) (102/102 Precincts Counted) Dina Rene Burch - 5,112 votes Eddie Lee Jackson - 5,008 votes Christopher R. Belt - 4,969 votes Jennifer Gomric Minton - 4,925 votes Kyle Hicks - 4,878 votes Rebecca Wuest - 4,650 votes 12th Congressional District Delegates - Republican (TOP 6) (102/102 Precincts Counted) Nathan Chaney - 3,529 votes Stella Kozanecki - 3,430 votes Herb Underwood - 3,356 votes Mark Minor - 3,315 votes Sharee Langenstein - 2,940 votes Clifford E. Lindemann - 2,754 votes Recorder (225/225 Precincts Counted) Amy Meyer - 18,453 votes √ Shannon L. Bradford - 10,973 votes Cottage Hills Fire Protection District Levy (4/4 Precincts Counted) Yes - 236 votes, 66% √ No - 119 votes, 34% Cottage Hills Fire Protection District Tax (4/4 Precincts Counted) Yes - 142 votes No - 207 votes √ More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip