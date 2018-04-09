Eleanor Sue Schmieg
April 9, 2018 1:18 PM
Name: Eleanor Sue Schmieg
Parents: Ryan & Erica (Cranmer) Schmieg of Godfrey
Birth Weight: 7 lbs 4 oz
Birth Length: 21 inches
Date: April 2, 2018
Time: 9:21 p.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Sophia Schmieg (5)
Grandparents: Eric and Sonja Cranmer, Godfrey; Kathie and Scott Welch, Brighton; Mary Ann Schmieg, Godfrey
Great Grandparents: Shirley Cranmer, Godfrey; Celena Winchester, Bethalto
