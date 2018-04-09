Name: Eleanor Sue Schmieg

Parents: Ryan & Erica (Cranmer) Schmieg of Godfrey

Birth Weight: 7 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Date: April 2, 2018

Time: 9:21 p.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Sophia Schmieg (5)

Grandparents: Eric and Sonja Cranmer, Godfrey; Kathie and Scott Welch, Brighton; Mary Ann Schmieg, Godfrey

Great Grandparents: Shirley Cranmer, Godfrey; Celena Winchester, Bethalto

