Name: Eleanor Mae Hellrung

Parents: Lindsey and Nathan Hellrung of Brighton

Birth weight: 7 lbs 12 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 5:00 AM

Date: August 19, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Abigail (3)

Grandparents: Mark & Carolyn Bodenbach, Jerseyville;  Chris & Clarice Hellrung, Alton

Great Grandparents:Virdna Bodenbach, Rosewood Heights; Laura Hellrung, Alton; Theresa Schweiss, Ste. Genevieve.

 