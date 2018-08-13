ELDRED - There were no big winners for the Queen of Hearts game drawing this past Tuesday night, but the expectations for next week are massive.

The excitement for the game has continued to swell week after week. This week, the Queen of Hearts drawing offered a $400,000 prize. The crowd Tuesday night appeared easily as big as last week and next week is expected to be a madhouse because they will pull cards until Queen of Hearts card is pulled.

Queen of Hearts is a game where players buy raffle tickets for a weekly drawing. Raffle organizers hang a bulletin board with playing cards randomly placed in rows, turned over. Each card gets labeled with a number. Players buy raffle tickets each week, usually around $1 apiece, write a number on their raffle ticket and drop it in a bucket.

Article continues after sponsor message

The person whose ticket is drawn, gets to pick a card. If the card selected is the Queen of Hearts, the player wins the pot. If another card is drawn, it’s thrown out and the game continues the next week with what’s left of the deck.

Eldred American Legion Commander Jon Baker said: "Next week we will reach our cap at about $465,000. The $465,000 takes into account what has already been paid. If someone draws the Queen of Hearts next week, the person will get at least half the pot even if he or she is not present, or the full amount if the winner is there.”

Baker continued: "If someone pulls out the Queen of Hearts first, the game is over."

Every time one ticket is sold for $1, the Eldred American Legion gets 20 cents.

Whatever cannot be paid next Tuesday, will be rolled over into another game.

More like this: