HIGHLAND - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the identifications of an elderly Highland, Illinois, couple who died during a fire in their home Sunday (Nov. 29, 2015) morning.

Shirley Ann Cygan, 85, and John Anthony Cygan, 85, both of the same residence in Highland were pronounced dead at the scene at 8:30 a.m. and 8:31 a.m. respectively on Nov. 29, 2015. An autopsy conducted early this afternoon indicated that Mrs. Cygan suffered from smoke inhalation. No evidence of violence or foul play was discovered during the autopsy.

The autopsy of Mr. Cygan indicated that he also probably succumbed to the effects of smoke inhalation. This autopsy also failed to reveal any indication of criminal activity in association with this death.

Routine testing for alcohol, drugs, and carbon monoxide will be performed on both decedents. No exact cause of death will be prescribed pending the completion of laboratory tests and the cause and origin investigation of the fire.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. and Mrs. Cygan are under the direction of Meridith Funeral Home of Highland, Illinois.

