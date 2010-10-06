Please Join Us For An ElderCareUSA™ Workshop

Presented by: Glenhaven Gardens of Alton

100 Glenhaven Drive, Alton, IL 62002-0077

When: Tuesday, October 12, 2010

Time: 2 pm

Guest Speakers: David Seitzer - Project Veteran Aid & Don Brown - McGarvey Brown



You’ll discover at this meeting:

• How can I avoid the most expensive mistake people make

trying to pay for health and personal care services?

• What is Medicaid preplanning, and can it help me?

• How can the Pension Protection Act effective

January 1, 2010 help pay for long-term care?

• What is the most cost effective and tax efficient way

to pay for care?

• How can I qualify for up to $23,396 in Veteran benefits

to pay for home care or assisted living?

• Is there help for a spouse of a Veteran?

Guests, family members and spouses encouraged to attend.

Please RSVP Today - 618-462-1500



Seating is limited

