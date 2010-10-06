Please Join Us For An ElderCareUSA™ Workshop
Presented by: Glenhaven Gardens of Alton
100 Glenhaven Drive, Alton, IL 62002-0077
When: Tuesday, October 12, 2010
Time: 2 pm
Guest Speakers: David Seitzer - Project Veteran Aid & Don Brown - McGarvey Brown


You’ll discover at this meeting:
• How can I avoid the most expensive mistake people make
trying to pay for health and personal care services?
• What is Medicaid preplanning, and can it help me?
• How can the Pension Protection Act effective
January 1, 2010 help pay for long-term care?
• What is the most cost effective and tax efficient way
to pay for care?
• How can I qualify for up to $23,396 in Veteran benefits
to pay for home care or assisted living?
• Is there help for a spouse of a Veteran?

Guests, family members and spouses encouraged to attend.
Please RSVP Today - 618-462-1500


Seating is limited

