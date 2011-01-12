Important information for seniors will be presented at the ElderCareUSA Workshop hosted by Villa Rose Senior Living Community. Veterans, spouses of Veterans, family members and guests are encouraged to attend. Topics discussed include:

  • How can I qualify for up to $23,396 in Veteran benefits to pay for home care or assisted living?
  • Is there help for a spouse of a Veteran?
  • How can I avoid the most expensive mistake people make trying to pay for long-term care?
  • What is the most effective and tax efficient way to pay for care?

The workshop will be held Thursday, Jan. 20 at 9:00 a.m. Villa Rose is located at 401 S. Moreland Rd., Bethalto. A continental breakfast will be served. Seating is limited. Please call 618-377-3239 for reservations.

