EDWARDSVILLE - Cordell Planning Partners, an elder care law firm dedicated to providing smart solutions for seniors, opened a new office in Edwardsville, Ill., on Jan. 2, 2018. (105 W. Vandalia St., Suite 450, Edwardsville, IL 62025).

Joseph E. Cordell is a dually licensed attorney-CPA and the senior partner and founder of Cordell Planning Partners. For the last three decades, Mr. Cordell has been practicing law in the area of domestic relations matters. Through his firm, Cordell & Cordell, he has represented tens of thousands of men facing divorce and established a reputation as a partner men can count on.

“I was moved by the struggles confronting men in family courts across America, and I still feel that passion,” Mr. Cordell said. “But as I entered my 60s, and as I deal with the challenges that engulf my parents, I realized there is a need for Cordell Planning Partners, a law firm committed to the special challenges and concerns of seniors.”

Cordell Planning Partners is the next step in Mr. Cordell’s journey of serving clients and their families facing uniquely critical circumstances.

Elder law is a rapidly growing area of law with 75 million baby boomers transitioning into their senior years. Elder law is vital for seniors needing an advocate for estate planning, securing assets, establishing a power of attorney, setting up long-term care, and protecting assets against probate court.

Cordell Planning Partners is a trusted advisor seniors can count on to help secure their future.

“We understand how critical the transition can be as you age, and we are committed to working with you every step of the way,” Mr. Cordell said. “At Cordell Planning Partners, we believe a life well lived is a life well planned. Let us be the difference in your future.”

About Cordell Planning Partners

Cordell Planning Partners is an elder care law firm dedicated to providing smart solutions for seniors. Through our holistic approach to elder law, our attorneys provide customized strategies and hand-tailored approaches for each of our client’s needs. For more information about Cordell Planning Partners, please visit ElderCareLaw.com or call 866-3-ELDERLAW (866-335-3375). Offices in Chesterfield, MO; Edwardsville, IL; and Kansas City, MO.

