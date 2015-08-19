ALTON —The 3rd Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council, Oasis Women's Center, Senior Services Plus and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office will be hosting a free conference, “Elder Abuse Prevention: Protecting Our Community" on Friday, August 28, 2015 at Senior Services Plus.

The event will take place inside Senior Services Plus’s School House Grill from 1:30pm-4:00pm, located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois.

The goal of the conference will be to provide attendees with a wide range of information to better recognize the many aspects of elder abuse. Speakers will discuss various topics and each will have time to answer questions from attendees.

The event is open to the public to help heighten community awareness about elder abuse and increase their ability to recognize and report abuse. Attendees will be put in touch with agencies, organizations, and individuals who work closely with the reporting and investigating of abuse.

The first portion of the conference will include guest speakers, with the last hour consisting of an expert panel to speak and answer questions from attendees. Representatives from the following agencies will be present: Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, State Comptroller’s Office, Gateway Foundation, Liberty Bank, Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurse Association, Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance, Illinois Guardianship Association, State’s Attorney General’s Office, Wellspring Resources, and Senior Services Plus. Materials and resources from all participating agencies will be available.

For residents of Township Village (East Alton, IL), Marian Heights Apartments (Alton, IL), and Skyline Towers (Alton, IL), shuttle transportation will be provided. To inquire about shuttle service, call 618-465-3298 ext. 111.

For additional information, or to RSVP for this event, contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 extension 100 or visit the agency’s website, www.seniorservicesplus.org and check the event calendar. RSVPs are encouraged but not required.

