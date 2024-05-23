ALTON - Join Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP) and members of their dedicated Ombudsman Program for an informative presentation on Elder Abuse Prevention, Friday May 31st, 2024 from 11:00am-1:00pm in SSP’s School House Grill located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, IL. Speakers include the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Adult Protection Services, Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney, and Land of Lincoln Legal Aid. A free lunch is provided and is sponsored by SSP’s Illinois Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the National Council on Aging, “approximately one in 10 Americans aged 60+ have experienced some form of elder abuse. As many as five million elders are abused each year. Estimates are that only one in 24 cases of abuse is reported to the authorities.” Elder abuse can take various forms, each of which can have serious physical, emotional, or financial consequences. “Everyone should become familiar with the signs of elder abuse and who to report elder abuse to,” says Ombudsman Tracie Ramel-Smith. “Don’t be afraid to speak up and report any signs of elder abuse or neglect.”

During this presentation, the speakers will cover what older adults should consider when assigning a power of attorney, when choosing a long-term care facility, how and why it is important for family members to remain active in the lives of their older adult family members, and who to report elder abuse or neglect to.

This presentation is free and open to the public, but space is limited. To RSVP for this event, call 618-465-3298 Ext. 123.

More like this: