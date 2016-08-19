ALTON – According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, each year hundreds of thousands of adults over the age of 60 are abused, neglected or financially exploited.

Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 North Rogers Ave in Alton, will be hosting an Elder Abuse Prevention Conference to help senior citizens and their families recognize these problems and put a stop to them before it even starts.

The event begins at 1:30 p.m. this Friday and will conclude at 3:30 p.m.

Attendees will be put in touch with agencies, organizations and individuals who work closely with the reporting and investigating of abuse while learning how to recognize many aspects of elder abuse.

Judge Barbara Crowder, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons, representatives from the Illinois Attorney General’s office and Alton Police Department, Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation, Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurses Association Investigator, a representative from Madison County State’s Attorney’s office, Centerstone, Senior Services Plus and Oasis Women’s Center will all be on hand to speak or represent for the cause.

There is no excuse for elder abuse, and through education and diligence, the act of elder abuse could be prevented before it’s too late.

